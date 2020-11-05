Redstone warns members of Cash App scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Federal Credit Union wants to make sure its customers are aware of Cash App scams going around.
Scam reports from the money transfer service are increasing. Redstone Federal Credit Union advises its members to only send money to people they know.
Cash App is a popular way to quickly send and receive money, with more than 30 million active users. It’s quick and easy with few safeguards. That makes it easy prey for scammers.
Jonathan Kirby, Redstone’s Vice President of Security and Investigations, said scammers are targeting Cash App and other money transfer services because they are fast and it is nearly impossible for victims to recover their money.
"Typically, when they send the money, there is very little recourse we have in getting the money back,'' said Kirby. Cash App also emphasizes to its customers that payments are instant and usually can’t be canceled.
Common scams involve calling a fake customer service number or buying something from a stranger in advance, with the promise of receiving the item at a later time.
Fake Cash App customer service numbers are luring in callers who have a question about their Cash App account. People often find these phony numbers when searching online for a customer support phone number. Instead of getting answers, they get their account emptied. Scammers ask for the caller’s Cash App account and log-in information under the guise of fixing the problem. In a matter of minutes, money is transferred out of their credit union or bank account.
Currently, there are no phone numbers that you can call to speak directly with Cash App Support.
Another popular scam involves a person attempting to pay a deposit for a puppy, or purchase tickets or a product from an individual online. Once they send the money, the scammers block the account and the money is gone.
Here are ways people can protect themselves.
- Only send payments to people who you trust
- Verify and double-check all information before sending any payment to confirm you are sending money to the correct person
- Don’t send money to someone promising something in the future
- Set up two-factor authentication
- Don’t use to buy products or services
- Cash App will never ask customers to send them money, or ask for a customer’s PIN or sign-in code outside of the app
