Politicians work to strike racist language from state Constitution

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers are now one step closer to getting rid of racist language in the Alabama State Constitution. This comes after the people voted on Amendment 4 on November 3rd to recompile the state Constitution.
Words that should have never been put on paper, especially a state document. That’s what Benard Simelton with the NAACP said about the racial language currently written in Alabama’s Constitution.
“Segregation in our school system and creating a separate school system where black and white kids cannot go to school together," Simelton said. “According to the current wording I cannot as an African American man marry a white person."
Simelton said although these words aren’t upheld, it still needs to be changed. Something lawmakers are hoping to fix with Amendment 4. Senator Arthur Orr said he wholeheartedly supported the amendment.
“It’s repugnant to the citizens in Alabama in the constitution, it’s time for that to be removed," Senator Orr said.
Many people say this update would also attract more businesses to our state.
“It is literally used against us in terms of economic development," Senator Orr said. "I have been told firsthand by economic developers out of state that when a company is looking to relocate to Alabama that the state is still in the 40s or 50′s or Jim Crow era.”
Senator Orr said with Amendment 4 passing by the people, it’s now up to lawmakers to modify the constitution.
“They will have to submit back to the people in 2022, kind of an omnibus amendment. It will be a total recompilation," he said.
