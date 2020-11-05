New data shows increase in pediatric COVID cases

Ala. (WAFF) - New data shows children make up 11 percent of COVID cases in the U.S., compared to only 2 percent back in April. Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, says pediatric coronavirus cases are likewise increasing in Alabama.
“Part of it, I think, is the schools are open... sports as well...” says Hassoun. “There is definitely more exposure, so it is expected to see a higher number of kids getting infected.”
Hassoun says the recent return to the classroom is particularly concerning given the upcoming flu season.
“There are a lot of different viral respiratory infections,” says Hassoun, which means if a child is at school and has a sore throat and cough, it’s going to be difficult to differentiate if he or she has COVID prior to getting tested.
As a result, Hassoun says the full return to in-person class isn’t a good idea.
“As a system, it just doesn’t seem to me it’s going to work really well by just saying ‘Let’s do face-to-face and deal with it as it goes,'" says Hassoun. “We need to be ready. We need to be planning ahead."
