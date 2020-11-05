UPDATE: Limestone County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday morning, officials from the Limestone County License Commission Office announced it will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 protocols. Hours later, the whole courthouse is closed.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly announced the courthouse will be closed on Friday, November 6. This closure includes the Limestone County Judicial system, Circuit Clerk’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
The courthouse will remain closed until November 9 to conduct thorough cleaning. It is still unknown at this time if any employees have reported positive cases of the virus. WAFF is working to find out more information.
During this closure, you’re encouraged to use online services for the office, available at www.limestonelicense.com.
