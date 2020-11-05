Jackson County EMA looking at options for new mass notification systems

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is considering making some changes to make sure folks are notified about severe weather.
For more than 10 years, the Jackson County EMA has been using Code Red as its mass notification for weather alerts.
“Code Red will send out warnings based on national weather warnings, it’s polygon based now, it’s not whole county based. As you stated earlier we are two men in here working storms, or any other kind of natural disaster and it’s not enough of us," said director Paul Smith.
Smith said he is looking at other systems that use social media to post severe weather alerts.
“A lot of our folks now get their information from social media, that’s just the way things are now. Currently, we have to try and monitor what we have here and plus if it goes out on social media, we have to manually do that," said Smith.
The Code Red system costs $15,000 a year, which Smith said is one-tenth of the EMA’s budget. He said the goal right now is to save some money, and keep residents safe.
“We’re trying to make it simpler for folks. Some of these weather apps and warning systems can become convoluted at times and we want to make it easier for elderly population.”
Smith said the department is under a contract with Code Red until June 2021.
He said the commission will make the final decision soon.
