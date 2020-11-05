Huntsville church to host grocery giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First Missionary Baptist Church on Blue Spring Road will host a Grocery Giveaway and Community Wellness Event Friday morning.
Staff members are preparing to give away 1,000 boxes of groceries to families. In addition to groceries, flu shots will be available for free through Huntsville Hospital’s mobile medical unit.
Grocery distribution will be drive-thru style. Drivers will be asked to open their trunk and volunteers will load the supplies of pre-packed boxes, while supplies last.
The giveaway begins at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact First Missionary Baptist Church at 256-852-4318.
