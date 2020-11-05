Governor Ivey meets with Senator-Elect Tommy Tuberville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville won a seat in the Alabama U.S. Senate November 3rd. Today, he met with Governor Kay Ivey to discuss some future plans.
Governor Ivey met with Senator-Elect Tuberville Thursday afternoon at her office in Montgomery.
We’re told Gov. Ivey congratulated Tuberville on his victory, and the two had a productive conversation about their priorities for the state — ongoing efforts like broadband enhancements, as well as future items.
Gov. Ivey said she looks forward to working together with Senator Tuberville as they both fight for the people of Alabama.
