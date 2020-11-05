Gov. Kay Ivey extends Safer-at-Home order until December 11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey extended Alabama’s Safer-at-Home order until December 11.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris joined the Governor at a press briefing on Thursday to make the announcement.
Watch the full press briefing below:
On September 30, Governor Kay Ivey announced the extension of the current Safer-at-Home order until November 8.
The Governor said the order would carry Alabama residents through Election Day to ensure safe in-person voting at the polls.
The order was also updated to allow for long term care facility patients to have one caregiver and one visitor in-person at a given time. The Alabama Nursing Home Association released a statement shortly following the Governor’s briefing acknowledging the update.
“It’s important for nursing home residents and their family members to be able to visit in person and this is another step toward returning life to normal in nursing homes,” said Brandon Farmer, President & CEO of the Alabama Nursing Home Association. “We are pleased CMS is moving in this direction and thankful Governor Kay Ivey and Dr. Scott Harris amended the state health order to accommodate this change. We are working closely with Governor Ivey’s administration and the Alabama Department of Public Health to help our members understand and implement these guidelines.”
“Resident safety is our top priority as we expand visitation and the CMS guidelines will be closely followed. The public must continue to do its part to lower the spread of COVID-19. Decreasing community spread and consistent testing are key to our ability to offer indoor visits,” Farmer said.
For indoor visitation, CMS says nursing homes must have no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and not be currently conducting outbreak testing, limit the number of visitors per resident, limit the number of visitors in the building at one time and limit visitors' movement inside the building. Visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose and practice social distancing while visiting their loved one during their entire visit. Violation of these policies could result in denial of future indoor visits.
See the full briefing from September 30 below:
Nursing Home Visitor Do’s and Don’ts
Do
· Do schedule an appointment to visit with your loved one
· Do use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before, during and after your visit
· Do wear a mask covering your mouth and nose during your entire visit in the facility
· Do maintain social distance of at least six feet from staff and residents
· Do keep out of areas that are not designated for visitation
Don’t
· Don’t remove your mask while in the facility
· Don’t leave the designated visitation area
· Don’t come to the facility without an appointment
· Don’t come to the facility if you have any symptoms – coughing, sore throat, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell – even if you attribute these symptoms to some other cause (allergies or cold).
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.