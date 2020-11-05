Florence Police searching for missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help locating Dustin Hubert May.
Dustin is a 38 year old white male that may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement. May was last seen on November 4 wearing a blue hoody and gray sweatpants. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, he was in the area of Southern Oaks Apartments in Florence.
Contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 with any information related to Dustin Hubert May.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.