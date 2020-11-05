Florence pharmacy closed until further notice; investigation underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Barnes Health Care Pharmacy in downtown Florence was forced to close its doors on Thursday and people want to know why.
The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy shut Barnes down on November 5th, placing a sign on the door that states the business will be closed until further notice.
The doors to the historic building are locked and investigators tell us local law enforcement is serving a court order from the State Pharmacy Board. Right now, we know there are close to a dozen investigators inside the building.
Investigators have also brought a Police K-9 into the store.
This is an ongoing investigation. WAFF is on the scene, we will continue to update you as soon as we find out more information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.