First-time voting experience through the eyes of new U.S. citizens

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A couple living in Florence voted for the first time in the U.S. general election Tuesday. Ha Tran and Chau Nguyen, natives of Vietnam, have been living in the United States for 39 years. According to our news partners at The Times Daily say they’ve tried on and off to gain U.S. citizenship for the past 20 years.
“I tried in California 20 years ago and it was so hard to get, I couldn’t get past the background part,” said Tran, who goes by his American name Henry. His wife goes by Lisa. The couple owns Perfect Nails salon in Florence.
The couple moved to Florence in 2004. In 2019, their citizenship certifications were issued.
The business owners now hold the two new titles: citizen and voter.
“It was a dream,” Tran said. “I’d studied the history of the U.S., and watched news all the time. I knew all about this country, but just couldn’t vote.”
Since 2019, they’ve been immersing themselves in national politics, learning as much as they could about President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
When election day finally arrived, they were ready to cast their votes.
“I was nervous and excited and scared I wouldn’t know what to do,” Tran said.
Word had gotten to poll workers that these first-time voters were coming and a recognition was in store.
“There was a long line, about 50 people, but we didn’t care,” Tran said. “Then a lady came over to us and shouted to everyone that this was our first time to vote, and everyone in the line cheered and clapped. It was exciting, and I just raised my hands in the air.”
They said the actual voting process was less scary than they’d expected. they say the poll workers were helpful.
Read more from our news partners at The Times Daily.
