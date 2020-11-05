Fayetteville High School Return to Playoffs Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was heartbreaking for the Tigers of Fayetteville not reaching the playoffs in 2019. The program left out after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Board of Control denied the postseason due to eligibility questions of a player.
Not this season. The Tigers went 8-2 overall Class 1A Region 5.
“I did a radio interview earlier today. And I think if I was in the pros or whatever, I think I’d get fined for the stuff that I say probably on camera or the radio or whatever,” Tigers Head Coach Kenny Morson said. “The way we had to deal with that last year and the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) doing us like that did us last year after our kids had done everything right was devastating for our kids. But hey, that’s water under the bridge, but it’s still a sore subject to us, it made us hungry this year. We had to overcome a lot last year, but we told them, hey it’s time, step up, we’re in the playoffs now, there’s nobody taking anything away from us this year.”
The Tiger’s only two losses this season were in non-region play. The Tigers will host Hollow Rock for round one Friday. After a tough end to last season, the Tigers round one game will boast a great home atmosphere.
“To be home especially after last year, gonna get to play a home playoff game battling through all the COVID (COVID-19) stuff that’s gone on throughout the year,” Morson added. “We’ve dodged several bullets with that. Luckily, we’re here, it’s playoff time, it’s time to get ready.”
