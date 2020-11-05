Fayetteville High School Return to Playoffs Friday

“I did a radio interview earlier today. And I think if I was in the pros or whatever, I think I’d get fined for the stuff that I say probably on camera or the radio or whatever,” Tigers Head Coach Kenny Morson said. “The way we had to deal with that last year and the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) doing us like that did us last year after our kids had done everything right was devastating for our kids. But hey, that’s water under the bridge, but it’s still a sore subject to us, it made us hungry this year. We had to overcome a lot last year, but we told them, hey it’s time, step up, we’re in the playoffs now, there’s nobody taking anything away from us this year.”