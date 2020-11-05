Will Election Day lines impact COVID-19 numbers in Alabama?

Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a trend we’ve seen throughout the pandemic - spikes in coronavirus cases following big events like 4th of July and Labor Day Weekend. So, is a sudden increase in cases likewise predicted now after Election Day?
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says despite masks not being required, many voters fortunately took proper precautions at the polls.
“I noticed that people were being very aware of the preventative measures,” says Landers. “People were standing six feet or more apart... Many people were wearing masks... There was hand sanitizer available... So, I think there was a lot of adherence to this as people exercised their right to vote.”
Still, Landers says it’s too soon to tell if these Election Day lines will lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.
“I really don’t think we can make predictions about what will happen following Election Day especially given that there appeared to be an awful lot of adherence to preventative measures.”
As a result, Landers says she’s pleased with how Alabama handled Election Day.
“I want to commend all my fellow citizens that are doing everything that they can and also to commend our leaders in our communities and in our state for making this experience as safe as possible for our citizens.”
