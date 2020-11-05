Drive-thru flu shot clinic in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Health Department and the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic November 10.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Senior Center’s primary campus at 2200 Drake Avenue SW. Clinic traffic will be directed from Ivy Street into the front parking lot closest to Drake.
BCBS, Medicaid and Medicare will be accepted, but no one will be turned away as long as supplies last.
