Downtown Florence Alliance raising money for new Christmas lights

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - An organization in Florence is asking for the community’s help to make downtown Florence a place full of holiday spirit!
The poles in downtown Florence were decorated with snowflake lights bringing in the holiday cheer every year until two years ago.
However, those lights were more than 50 years old and deemed unusable a couple of years ago.
Now, Downtown Florence Alliance is fundraising to get new Christmas lights in hopes to bring in more revenue. Their mission is to drive business into the downtown district with some extra Christmas cheer amid the pandemic.
They hope that adding Christmas decorations will result in an increase in revenue for downtown businesses and an overall increase in sales tax during the 2020 holiday season.
That money would be music to the ears of business owners who had to adapt because of recent safer-at-home orders, or even lost business when popular events like First Fridays were canceled.
Stephanie Vess with Downtown Florence Alliance tells me the organization has raised a little more than $8,000 so far.
And even a local says he would enjoy seeing those lights again.
“We really feel like this is an opportunity to shed some positive light on downtown and all the wonderful things we have. All of the shops and the restaurants that people can come to visit, and this is just a reason to get them into downtown which will hopefully lead to them buying things down here, doing their Christmas shopping or dining out while visiting,” said Vess.
“They’re beautiful and nice and I’ll just like to explore,” said Carruthers Butler.
The City of Florence has agreed to match funds raised up to $10,000.
Want to know more? Click here to find out how you can donate.
