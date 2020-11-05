Cloudy Thursday afternoon

Cloudy skies for the afternoon, with highs reaching into the 60s and 70s today.
Not a lot of activity throughout the Valley for the afternoon and evening, or really the next few days. We can expect to be dry and under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will consistently hover around, and above 70 degrees as we go into the next stretch of days.
The Gulf continues to keep us on our toes with Eta, which looks to bring the Valley some moisture as we go into early next week.
For the start to your workweek, mild and cloudy for Monday with changes moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Light scattered rain for your Tuesday, with more widespread heavy rain on your Wednesday afternoon.
The extended forecast is still trending warm as we go through the second week of November.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.