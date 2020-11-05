Arab City students in grades 7-12 move to hybrid schedule until end of November

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, students in grades 7 through 12 in Arab City Schools will transition to a hybrid schedule. The plan is to return to traditional instruction for those students on Nov. 30.
According to Arab City Schools Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry, the move to a hybrid schedule is due to an increase in positive cases but also due to an increase in the number of close contacts.
Berry emphasizes that there has been no mass outbreak of confirmed cases just a high number of students in quarantine. There are currently 11 positive cases and about 160 students in quarantine across the district.
The overwhelming number of those cases are at the secondary level.
Berry and I also discussed Governor Ivey’s mask order set to expire on Sunday. He says students will continue wearing masks regardless of Ivey’s decision considering a mask requirement was in the district’s reopening plan before the statewide order was even implemented.
Berry says it has helped keep their schools open and has prevented any major outbreaks so far.
“To me if we were to remove that, we are creating more of an issue," Berry said. “So our intention in Arab City is to continue with the masks.”
In the meantime, he hopes parents will continue to be patient and know that the district is making decisions based off of data.
“We had to do what our plan said, which was if we saw an issue, a spike -- our county went red, our numbers went up -- so we felt like this was the best option," Berry said. "And we didn’t do everybody, just 7-12. So we looked at all our metrics and this was the best option for Arab City Schools.”
Madison County Schools also plans to continue enforcing masks, regardless of whether the mandate expires on Sunday.
Superintendent Allen Perkins provided a statement to WAFF saying:
"We will continue to follow the MCSS Covid-19 reopening plan that requires masks even at Level 1. This decision has not been made lightly, when we consider the safety of everyone involved. We know that masks have helped to control the spread of COVID-19 and continuing to follow this policy is the right decision. Our ultimate goal is to keep our students and staff as safe as possible.”
