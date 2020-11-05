ALEA welcomes 52 new troopers during graduation

SELMA, Ala. (WAFF) -The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency graduated 52 new ALEA Troopers Wednesday during a ceremony in Selma.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor personally welcomed the agency’s newest sworn members and commended them for continuing to persevere and complete the intensive training.
Trooper Class 2020-E, which began August 30, is one of the largest classes in the agency’s recent history. It is also ALEA’s first combined class, with a portion of the graduates already having law enforcement experience.
The class consisted of 12 ALEA Trooper Trainees who received their certification from the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) from June 1 to Aug. 27. In addition, 40 accelerated Trooper Trainees who were already APOSTC-certified joined Aug. 30.
ALEA has hired 118 Troopers in 2020.
Also included in Class 2020-E are three members whose fathers are sworn members of ALEA. Trooper Jonah Holzheimer is the son of Trooper Kenneth Holzheimer; Trooper Ashton Senn is the son of Special Agent Johnny Senn of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation; and Trooper James Dean is the son of Trooper Jimmy Dean, who passed away in February.
