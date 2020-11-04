World record food drive at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, November 11, a Guinness World Record attempt for “Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location” will take place at Toyota Field.
While the pandemic has put a pause on the Trash Panda’s season, they have found plenty of other ways to put their stadium to good use!
The Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered with local organizations to help feed families across north Alabama in a big way as the holiday season approaches.
The goal of 600,000 pounds of food would beat the current record of 559,885 pounds, set back in 2011 in North Carolina.
The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For safety purposes, there will be a designated drive-through route to drop off non-perishable food items. Drop-offs will be contactless, so food can be placed in the back seat or trunk of your car, and volunteers will simply remove the items from the vehicle.
Any size donation is encouraged and appreciated.
So how about that world record part? Well, Trash Pandas officials say cameras will be set up on site to document the donations, weigh stations, and packing of the trucks for the world record attempt. Independent witnesses will also be on hand to confirm a breaking of the record.
Giveaways will also take place throughout the course of the day for those who contribute food items.
There are special instructions for delivering your items the day of. Visitors with donations should enter Toyota Field from the west via Intergraph Road, taking a left on Lime Quarry Road followed by another left onto Town Madison Blvd.
