Voting records across Alabama broken in November election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breaking records has been a theme of this 2020 election.
New records in voter registration, absentee ballots requested, absentee ballots returned and overall turnout were all set on, or before Nov. 3.
Secretary of State John Merrill said more than 2.3 million Alabamians voted for the candidate of their choice during the election. On top of that, more than 318,000 people returned absentee ballots. Both of these marks shattered previous records.
Merrill said it took a tight team to accomplish what they did on Tuesday night in Alabama, especially taking care of his top priority, making sure everyone knows who won in Alabama on election night.
“We have a better plan and we have a better administration of our election system, and that is evident today as you look across the country,” Merrill said.
He said when results aren’t returned on election night, this can cause people to worry.
“People are concerned, when they don’t see the results after they have participated in the election they want to know their vote counted for the candidate of their choice," he said.
In the days and weeks leading up to the election, we saw long lines outside of the Madison County Courthouse of people submitting in-person absentee votes. This led a few Alabama politicians to call for early voting in Alabama.
Merrill said this is definitely something that can be considered once this election cycle is over.
“That’s certainly something that needs to be evaluated at the end of the election process, and just like we do each and every time we have an election, we sit down, we evaluate the successes that we experienced, we evaluate the areas we improved, then we put a plan together and we take it to members of the legislature," Merrill said.
As for information like how many people voted a straight Republican or Democratic ticket, Merrill said we should know those smaller details next week once the election is certified.
