UPDATE: Huntsville police officer resigns following DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An off-duty police officer was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on October 30.
Authorities have now confirmed that Jordan Rodgers was the officer arrested for the DUI. He has since submitted his resignation from the Huntsville Police Department.
Huntsville police officers responded to a one-vehicle accident that happened at Pulaski Pike and Monroe Rd. at approximately 1 a.m. on October 30.
It was during the DUI investigation when officers identified Rodgers as the off-duty HPD officer in his own personal vehicle.
