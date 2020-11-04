Tuberville wins Alabama U.S. Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Doug Jones to take Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat.
Jones was running for his first full term after winning the 2017 special election, becoming the state’s first Democratic U.S. senator in over 20 years. Jones beat Republican Roy Moore by more than 20,000 votes in the special election to fill the seat vacated by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach, won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate after beating Sessions in a runoff with about 60 percent of the vote. Tuberville was heavily criticized by Sessions for moving from Florida to start his Alabama Senate campaign.
During Tuberville’s campaign, he said he is a better fit for Alabama than his Democratic opponent. His ads put a strong emphasis on his support for Trump.
When previously asked what specific piece of legislation Tuberville would file first if elected, he said he wanted to give states more local control over education.
Part of Jones’ campaign platform was his Senate record. He said he has a record of sponsoring 22 bipartisan bills signed into law.
Jones made some decisions that went against Alabama’s largely Republican base, such as voting to impeach President Donald Trump and voting against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
Jones acknowledged that his campaign was an uphill battle for a Democrat to retain the Senate seat in Alabama.
