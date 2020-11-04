Police investigating Wednesday morning shooting near Huntsville Utilities Payment Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large police presence responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 1100 Pulaski Pike on Wednesday morning.
According to Huntsville Police Lt. Kevin O’Conerly, HPD received a call of shots fired at the Huntsville Utilities Drive-thru Payment Center at 9:46 a.m.
One male and one female victim each with multiple gunshot wounds were then transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI.
Huntsville Police were also investigating at a second scene nearby at the intersection of Stanley Drive and Wilson Drive. A spokesperson for Huntsville Police says officers believe the victims were shot near that intersection and then drove to the Huntsville Utilities Payment Center on Pulaski Pike.
Police officers still searching the area.
Craig Williams of Huntsville City Schools said Sonnie Hereford Elementary is resuming normal operations after the school was placed under a secure perimeter this morning following the incident.
The school was immediately placed under a secure perimeter after receiving word from HPD. HCS will inform families of any additional updates.
Huntsville Utilities has closed the location until further notice. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said they are still gathering information about the incident. No HU employees were injured.
Customers may still make in-person payments at our other locations, which may be found at this link: https://www.hsvutil.org/customer-service-center/billing-payments/
