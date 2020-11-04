Mild and sunny for your Wednesday afternoon

A beautiful fall day is scheduled for your Wednesday.
In the 70s, under mostly clear skies for the afternoon and early evening. Calm going into the evening as well with lows dipping into the 40s.
Tomorrow will be much of the same, but with more cloud coverage moving in.
We are staying dry and in the 70s for the rest of your workweek with more clouds building into the weekend.
Next week we see some rain chances return to the forecast, but not looking overly impressive.
In the next 7-10 days we see a bit of a warming trend for November with highs slightly above average in the 60s and 70s.
Your extended forecast, overall, is looking fairly dry and warm.
