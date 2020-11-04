Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville giving away gift cards to first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you a first responder or health care worker in the Tennessee Valley? One local business has a special way of saying thank you this November.
As a gesture to support and celebrate military, first responders and front line health care workers, Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville is giving away gift cards to our local American heroes.
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville is giving away $50 gift cards at their dealership in conjunction with a non-profit called Thanks-A-Bunch for Keeping Us Safe.
Whether you’re active or retired military, police officer, firefighter paramedic or a hospital nurse or doctor, a gift card is waiting for you!
“We love supporting the military and first responders in our community here ay Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville,” says General Manger Scott Moscow. “We’re so grateful for all that they do and are excited to give back to these heroes.”
The giveaway begins November 6 and will go through November 23.
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville is located at 6250 University Drive, Huntsville 35806. Purchases are not necessary.
