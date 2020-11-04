Huntsville Margarita Ball postponed; Toy collection continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year, locals put on their dancing shoes, pick out a special Christmas gift and head to the annual Margarita Ball.
This year, the Margarita Society announced that the ball will not happen in order to maintain the health of others during the pandemic.
While the ball is postponed to November 2021, the society is still working to support dozens of local charities and help thousands of children across the Tennessee Valley wake up with gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.
This year, the need is even greater as families all over have been impacted by the pandemic.
The Directors of the Huntsville Margarita Society say they are still committed to supporting families and ask for your support.
“Every November for the past 25 years we have thrown the Margarita Ball as a toy drive to support dozens of local charities,” says Margarita Society board member, Michael Spaulding. “These are underserved, under privileged and very deserving kids from 0 to 19 years old. Last year we provided these charities with 5,152 toys which beat the prior year’s record by several hundred.”
With the ball on hold, the society is now hosting three different toy drives in order to reach a goal of collecting 3,400 toys!
There are several opportunities to donate toys. All donated toys should be new and unwrapped in order to get each donation to the appropriate children’s charity.
TOY COLLECTION LOCATIONS:
- Toy Place Downtown
- 804 Wellman Ave NE, Huntsville, AL
- Saturday, November 7, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter in Hampton Cove
- 330 Sutton Rd, Huntsville, AL
- Sunday, November 8, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Rosie’s Cantina
- 7540 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL
- Saturday, November 14, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
OTHER WAYS TO DONATE:
All monetary donations will be used to purchase toys to help meet the demand from over 25 children’s charities.
Donations can be made through PayPal to HuntsvilleMargaritaBall@gmail.com, please select the “Send to Family and Friends” option to avoid PayPal fees.
Checks can be mailed to The Huntsville Margarita Society, PO Box 17892, Huntsville, AL 35807.
Final collection date for toys and monetary donations will be November 14.
