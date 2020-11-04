Crime of the week: CVS card con artists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers want to remind you not to believe everything you hear. See if you can identify two suspects who fooled a store clerk with the old, “I’m with corporate" scam.
Huntsville Police say, two women entered the CVS Pharmacy on Whitesburg Drive. One of them told a cashier that she was with corporate CVS. She then told the cashier to load up two $500 prepaid cards, claiming she had approval from the store manager and regional manager.
She even showed a CVS badge and claimed the store would be reimbursed after the cashier scanned a barcode on the receipt.
Do you know these prepaid card, con artists? Investigators tell us they’ve pulled off the same scheme in Florence and Meridianville.
