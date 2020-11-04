Cool start to a sunny & seasonable afternoon

Sunny skies on tap across the Valley today, but that wont be the case on Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be back near 70-degrees but we will have a lot more cloud cover. Clouds will be pushing in and out through the weekend and that brings in a small shot at showers over the weekend. However, nothing concerning is expected and you should expect to stay dry for a majority of the weekend. Right now the best chance of rain doesn’t look to be here sometime next week. We will also keep an eye on Hurricane Eta as it moves back over the Gulf.