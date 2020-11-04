Cool start to a sunny & seasonable afternoon

Happy Wednesday! It is another cool morning, but at least we are warmer than the last few days.
Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer than where the last two days have started. Most of the Valley is waking up in the low to mid 40s here for the beginning on your Wednesday. That is just about normal for this time of the year. Normal will be the word here across the Valley the next few days as afternoon temperatures will be around normal each day until the weekend. That means high temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wind today is back from the south which means a slight increase in humidity, but overall nothing terrible.
Sunny skies on tap across the Valley today, but that wont be the case on Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be back near 70-degrees but we will have a lot more cloud cover. Clouds will be pushing in and out through the weekend and that brings in a small shot at showers over the weekend. However, nothing concerning is expected and you should expect to stay dry for a majority of the weekend. Right now the best chance of rain doesn’t look to be here sometime next week. We will also keep an eye on Hurricane Eta as it moves back over the Gulf.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
