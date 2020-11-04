Chris Hand wins Colbert County superintendent race

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County School District is getting a new superintendent.
Chris Hand said that he is ready to use his years of experience in education to get to work and help set children up for success.
“That’s my reason for getting out of bed every day is to make sure children have proper education and proper opportunities provided for them,” said Hand.
Superintendent-elect Chris Hand has more than a decade of experience within the Colbert County School system. He’s taking office during a challenging time.
“My main concern is that we are providing effective instruction for our students, our staff, our parents who are at home struggling with the effects of covid,” said Hand.
He said that will be his primary focus right now.
“There’s a lot of people in our area worried about making ends meet as well as making sure their children are seen after and getting their school work done, so that’s on my mind,” said Hand.
He also said that he plans to keep moving forward with unitary status, which would help resolve a desegregation lawsuit in 1967.
Dr. Gale Satchel was the first superintendent since the lawsuit to take a step toward seeking unitary status. Hand hopes to keep the momentum going.
“We need to make sure that we are compliment with the law and the things that were put in place to ensure compliance so sure I think that is the step in the right direction and I think that we live in a day and age where everyone feels like we can move forward together,” said Hand.
Hand won the election Tuesday by 10,000 votes. More than half of those votes came from straight-party Republican ballots.
Hand will be sworn in sometime in January.
