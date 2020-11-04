Albertville Fire and Police Departments receive drones from anonymous donor

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders in Albertville now have new technology to help them better respond to emergencies.
Members of Albertville’s Fire and Police departments learned they would be receiving drones during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Fire Chief Brad Hix said he was more than happy to learn about the good news. An anonymous donor purchased the two drones.
“It was surprising, surprising that we got it but not surprised that someone in this community stepped up, because that’s just what this community is. $10,000 each so that is a big boost for our department," said Hix.
Previously, Fire Chief Hix said the department had to call on neighboring agencies for use of their drones.
With the new high definition and thermal imaging cameras, he said they will be able to help people much faster than before.
“There is several incidents here recently that we could have used this drone that we have has a flare system. So at night it will pick up body heat and recently we had a missing person that we could have used it with," said Hix.
Now, personnel will go through the proper training on how to operate the drones and take the test.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.