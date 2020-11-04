Alabama approves five constitutional amendments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Alabamians voted on six statewide amendments. Five of them passed, including two of the more controversial amendments, 1 and 4.
Those amendments deal with voting rights and removing racist language from our state constitution.
Specifically, Amendment 1 limits voting to U.S. citizens who are 18 or older. Amendment 4 authorizes the legislature to recompile the Alabama Constitution.
State Senator Arthur Orr says we can think about Amendment 1 as a housekeeping matter. There are already several laws about who can and cannot vote, so this amendment is about making sure that citizen’s voting rights are firmly outlined in our state constitution.
Amendment 4 has been proposed for several years now.
The goal is to clean up the state’s constitution and remove offensive portions dealing with segregation and interracial marriage that have long since been abolished.
Ultimately, these two amendments passed with 77 percent in favor of amendment 1, and 67 percent in favor of amendment 4.
Amendments 5 and 6 also passed. These final two amendments enhance stand your ground laws at churches in both Franklin County and Lauderdale County.
Local leaders have been wanting to provide a clear legal defense for this more “offensive” action in churches. That’s why this amendment about enhancing the laws at churches was up for a vote.
When the final numbers came in, both amendments 5 and 6 passed with 72 percent of the vote.
Finally, amendment three, which allows longer appointed judge terms passed with 65 percent of the vote. Amendment two, which would have given more people a say in who runs the state’s court system, is still too close to call, with just about 5,000 votes separating yes from no.
