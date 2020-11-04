Absentee ballots processed earlier this year

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Election Day 2020 is here.
We’re seeing long lines all across the country, and north Alabama is no exception. Alabamians have returned a record number of absentee ballots this year, and election officials are already processing those ballots.
Typically, absentee ballots aren’t processed until noon, but this year they’ve had a head start. Because of the flood of absentee voting, the Secretary of State is allowing ballots to be processed earlier.
Poll workers started processing ballots in Lauderdale County at 7 a.m.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Missy Homan said they have 300 times more absentee ballots this year than in 2016. She said they received about 6,000 absentee ballots.
The flood of early votes was widely anticipated amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, it has raised concerns about how long election systems will take to process and tally all the ballots.
Homan said that by getting a five hour head start they are hopeful to be able to avoid a ballot-counting backlog.
“Going into today we recognized as a county that the absentee box was going to be off the chart so instead of one machine I requested three that the county provided for me. I usually have about five or six poll workers. I have over 15 this time. So early on we recognized this was going to be unprecedented so we planned for it. So we’re ready,” said Homan.
While the ballots are being processed earlier, the votes won’t start being counted until polls close.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.