WellStone to run new mental health crisis center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Helping those struggling with their mental health will soon be easier.
We told you an $18 million grant from the state will go to three Crisis Diversion Centers in Alabama.
One of them will be built in Huntsville.
The new center is expected to be built somewhere along the Parkway.
And will bring close to 80 new jobs to the area.
This means if someone is having a mental health emergency, there will be a center with trained staff to get them the help they need.
No matter what time of day it is.
The CEO of WellStone Behavorial Health, who is overseeing the project, says this is a long time coming.
“Kind of the main focus of the crisis diversion center is to divert folks away from the jail and divert them away from the emergency departments. Right now those are the only two options for a lot of people in crisis,” Jeremy Blair said.
Blair says the center is expected to open the beginning of 2022.
