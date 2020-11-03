Three Huntsville high schools temporarily transition to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, it was announced that three Huntsville City high schools will temporarily transition to remote learning for the remainder of the week as multiple staff members are in self-quarantine.
Traditional students at Columbia, Lee, and New Century Technology high schools will transition to remote learning Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 6.
The impacted schools will serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period. School administrators will reassess staffing and update families on Friday regarding plans for next week.
An official from HCS says instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year.
Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.