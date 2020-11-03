Pleasant stretch of Fall weather continues

Overnight low temperatures will not be nearly as chilly on Wednesday morning as we will start off the day in the lower 40s, no frost is expected.
The pleasant Fall weather pattern will continue for Wednesday with more sunshine and temps slightly warmer in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday also look great with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Our next best chance of any isolated rainfall will come by the weekend with a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, we will see more clouds cover with warm temperatures in the middle 70s.
The long-term temperature outlook is looking fairly seasonal to above normal for mid-November. We are tracking another cold front coming in late Tuesday into Veteran’s Day that could knock down temperatures back below average along with bringing some rain showers to North Alabama.
