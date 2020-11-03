North Alabama prison facility reports 69 new COVID-19 cases

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - New cases of Coronavirus continue to increase in north Alabama prisons.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) reported 69 new inmates and four staff members have tested positive for the virus at the North Alabama Community-Based Facility.
According to ADOC, the facility currently has 81 active COVID-19 cases.
We also have an update on virus concerns at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Currently, they have 34 active cases among their inmate population.
For the latest, comprehensive COVID-19 testing data and newly released information related to the disease’s evolving impact on the Alabama correctional system, please visit the ADOC website here: http://www.doc.alabama.gov/covid19news
