New Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel under construction in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help with the tourism boom, a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is being built in Albertville.
Economic Development Director Mike Price said the hotel was originally slated to be built in Guntersville.
“Some things with that development, to my understanding, got held up, and so the developer was looking for a place to bring that hotel. With our park being built, there is a 130 acre Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater being built about 2 miles from that location and is really the best of both worlds," said Price.
The hotel is located off of U.S. Highway 431 and will include 79 rooms and 25 suites.
“Those families coming in and out of town for baseball and basketball tournaments that suite product is really important to them because they may have two or three different sets of kids with them and different schedules during the day," said Price.
Price said most importantly, he is excited to see that the city is focusing on quality of life to help attract more people to the area.
“This particular development had some additional land with it to basically compliment the hotel. I think that will open up that end of town and we do have some restaurant activity on that end of town. nothing that can be announced," said Price.
The hotel is expected to be completed by summer of 2021.
