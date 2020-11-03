Mobile command center used to ensure safe and efficient voting experience in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In Morgan County Tuesday, law enforcement has been helping to get your vote in safely.
“One of the aspects of our program today for the election is to train ourselves to handle a large event," Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.
The command center that’s parked in Hartselle is the brain of the operation, while deputies and investigators along with Decatur Police Officers, are in the field monitoring all 38 precincts in Morgan County.
“We have our reserve deputies out with us, our command staff is here and out in the field. We’ve got constant communication with Morgan County 911. We have the emergency operations center at the courthouse, we’re in touch with EMA," Swafford explained.
Swafford says it’s an all hands on deck operation to ensure people’s right to vote and says they’re doing so in a safe and welcoming manner.
Deputies' efforts were put to the test tonight at the Civic Center in Hartselle, when hundreds of people showed up to that precinct within just two hours of polls closing.
Sheriff’s deputies helped move traffic and accommodate for the influx of voters.
Once the polls close, deputies also play an important role in making sure your vote counts.
“We’ll transition into collection mode. Our next major task is to secure the data, secure the ballots, and secure the machines," Swafford said.
Deputies then take all ballot boxes to the Morgan County courthouse to be tallied.
