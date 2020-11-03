First-time voter hits the polls in the Shoals

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Today’s election is bringing out a ton of young voters. For many, it’s their first time voting for a President!
“Someone with good morals, good standards, and has good respect. That’s who I voted for,” said MJ Satchel.
Standing in line before 7 a.m., MJ Satchel was waiting for his first-ever opportunity to vote in a presidential election.
As he inched closer to the polls, he says he waited in line for about 30 minutes alongside other voters.
“It was very swift. It was almost like it was easy and some people say they don’t vote and I’m like, why don’t you vote, it’s so easy,” said Satchel.
He presented his ID, filled in his ballot, and cast his vote.
It wasn’t just the presidential race that brought Satchel out though. He was also excited to vote in the Senate, Congressional, and County races.
“We live and breathe everything they do. We see that we can touch and physically feel what they do,” said Satchel.
Satchel said it’s important to use your voice, and wants to remind others of that as well.
“If you don’t vote, please don’t complain. Please don’t say anything otherwise. It’s not hard to vote,” said Satchel.
He also advises voters to pick the candidates that best fit your beliefs.
“They represent who I am, and also who the American people are,” said Satchel.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.