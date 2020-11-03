Elementary school students vote in mock elections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While you were voting at the polls on November 3, many of your children were learning about the election process in school.
At Montview Elementary School in Huntsville, students participated in a mock election. The mock election provided students the opportunity to learn about the election process and cast their ballots for president.
They didn’t forget about this year’s rise in absentee voting either, students who are learning virtually were able to cast absentee ballots.
Ballots were counted, and the students have spoken. The winner of this school’s mock election was *drumroll please* Joe Biden.
