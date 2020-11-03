Election Toolbox 2020: sample ballots, amendment details, where to vote & submit your polling line photos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Election Day is today!
WAFF 48 has compiled a list of resources to assist voters in the state of Alabama in the final hours leading up to the closing of polls on Tuesday evening.
Also see voting resources below for Lincoln County, TN.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many changes at the polls.
- The state is recommending you bring your own black ink pen to mark your ballot. Pens will be available to use at most polling places, but they’ll need to be sanitized after each use and bringing your own will help speed things along.
- A mask covering the mouth and nose is strongly encouraged. A mask will be provided if requested.
- Sanitize hands upon entry - hand sanitizer will be provided
- Maintain six feet of distance. Election workers will monitor the number of voters within the polling location and work to ensure proper distancing.
- If you are feeling ill, please inform the election worker at the entry to your polling location and accommodations will be made to assist you. These accommodations will vary by location – this is based on location size and availability of space. These accommodations might include: Clearing the location of all voters ahead of you – this could apply in especially small facilities, Assisting you in an area separate from other voters at a table with protective shields in place, Assisting you in a separate space if facility size permits
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill provides voters with an efficient tool in finding where to vote in 2020.
- Visit the My Polling Place page here
- Voters may view registration information or locate their polling place by entering their home address on this page.
Have you taken a look at your sample ballot? Find the ballot for each of Alabama’s counties at the below link.
While you may be thinking most about who to support for president, you’re also being asked to vote on six proposed amendments to Alabama’s state constitution. Learn more about each amendment by visiting the below stories.
