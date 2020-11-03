Early morning crash near Athens kills Tennessee man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man was killed Tuesday morning in a single vehicle crash north of Athens.
At approximately 5 a.m. on November 3, Donald J. Woodard was killed when the 2007 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch. Woodard, age 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 99 near West Limestone Road, approximately 10 miles north of Athens. Woodard was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.
