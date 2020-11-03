DECISION 2020: Tuberville wins U.S. Senate Seat in Alabama; National vote counts continue

DECISION 2020: Tuberville wins U.S. Senate Seat in Alabama; National vote counts continue
Decision 2020 Updates (Source: WAFF)
By Wade Smith and William McLain | November 3, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 11:32 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The polls are now closed in Alabama!

7:10 p.m. from Tuberville and Jones HQ

8:10 p.m. from Jones and Tuberville HQ

9:10 - The AP calls Tommy Tuberville the winner in the U.S. Senate Race

