Chilly start to Election Day with areas of frost

Happy Election Day! Grab a jacket, we are seeing more of that cold this morning.
Areas of patchy frost out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for many communities. Grab a sweatshirt or a jacket to wear if you’re heading to the polls today. Temperatures will be very chilly this morning. This afternoon isn’t looking nearly as cold, but still we will be into the low to mid 60s. We should have plenty of sunshine today to keep it feeling nice out with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.
We will continue to stay quiet this week, but we will also see warmer temperatures. Wednesday look gorgeous and seasonable with the mdi to upper 60s and sunshine before the 70s return by Thursday or Friday. As of now we will stay dry until rain chances push back in for the weekend, but it does not look to be a washout by any means.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
