Chilly start to Election Day with areas of frost

Areas of patchy frost out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for many communities. Grab a sweatshirt or a jacket to wear if you’re heading to the polls today. Temperatures will be very chilly this morning. This afternoon isn’t looking nearly as cold, but still we will be into the low to mid 60s. We should have plenty of sunshine today to keep it feeling nice out with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.