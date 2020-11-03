Arab City Schools temporarily return to virtual learning

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Some students in Arab City Schools (ACS) will return to a hybrid schedule this week.
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 5, students in grades 7 through 12 will return to a hybrid schedule for two weeks.
That means children will alternate which days they go to school. According to ACS Superintendent Jonny Berry, this is an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
Berry says there are 10 positive cases within the district and 139 people in quarantine.
Students will return to traditional instruction after Thanksgiving Break
