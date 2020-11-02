On your side: Black female voters share issues that matter to them

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s Margo Gray sat down with 7 different women for a candid conversation on this election and what issues matter most to them.
Some are business owners, professors, community activists and some are nearing retirement, while others are just starting their careers. Each had a different perspective but had one thing in common, they all make up the black female voting base.
Some women who were interviewed are Democrats and some are Independents. Finding a conservative voice was difficult for this conversation, they were either unavailable or didn’t feel comfortable participating.
It’s clear, the black vote will be critical for politicians on both sides for this election. We asked for their main concerns with the state of America, and the conversation took on a life of its own.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State, there are 3,709,182 registered voters in this state. Of that, 907,385 are African-American voters.
The state does not have a record of the amount of registered democrats, republicans and independents who make up registered African-Americans.
Thank you to those featured in this video:
*Angela Curry: Non-profit Executive Director
*Dr. Aisha Fields: Non-profit Director, Business Owner
*Dr. Tonya Perry: Alabama A&M Professor & Chairperson, Department of Social Work, Psychology & Counseling
*Dr. Claudette: Business Owner, Preacher, & Community Leader
*Yolanda Sales: Business Owner & Community Activist
* Loreal Pride: Business Owner, CEO or Loreal Pride Beauty
*Valerie Martin: Retiree, Grandmother
