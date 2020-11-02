Veterans Day lunch happening in Huntsville November 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5162 and American Legion Post 237 in Huntsville are hosting a Veterans Day Luncheon November 11.
Veterans will get a free lunch and have an opportunity to spend time with other veterans.
The luncheon will be at American Legion Post 237 on Drave Avenue in Huntsville.
Anyone interested must RSVP no later than November 8. You can do so by emailing fellowship@vfwpost5162.com with “Veteran” in the subject line. You can also RSVP by calling 256-503-3551.
