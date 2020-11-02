Town of Ruth will see new fire district fee on the ballot

RUTH, Ala. (WAFF) - Soon, voters will be deciding on our next President and state senator, but an important safety issue will also be on the ballot in one Marshall County district.
Voters in Ruth are being asked to approve a fire district fee. The cost would be five dollars a month.
“We’ve requested five dollars a month, but the five dollars a month would be accumulated for a whole year and then it would be collected by the county revenue commissioner along with the property taxes but it’s not part of the taxes," said Ruth Volunteer Fire Department Chairman George Windborne.
Windborne said the fee is necessary to make up lost revenue.
“Funding have been going down and down and expenses have been going up and up and up. There is a digital radio system that is coming online in another year or so to Marshall County. We’re going to have to pay to use the radios and we did receive a grant a few years ago to use the radio, but we will still have to pay money," said Windborne.
Some challenges the fire department have faced include replacing older equipment and retaining volunteers.
“These fire trucks are decades old and most of them are from 80, 81, 82 ancient equipment. We need new equipment and most importantly we think that new equipment will help us draw in more volunteers. Getting volunteers is always a problem," said Windborne.
Anyone who qualifies for the over 65 special homestead exemption will not be required to pay the fee if approved.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.